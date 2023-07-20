Shakira's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $300 million. Shakira is a popular singer and dancer who has released several hit songs including Hips Don't Lie, She Wolf, Waka Waka, and many more. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Shakira's net worth in 2023.

Shakira's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $300 million

Shakira's net worth in 2023 is around $300 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was born on Feb. 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Columbia. She attended Catholic school, where she sparked an interest in singing and belly dancing. Shockingly enough, she was denied in making the school choir, due to her voice being too strong. In fact, some of her schoolmates went as far as describing her voice as “sounding like a goat,” according to CBS.

Shakira lands record deal with Sony

Despite the bullying and criticism of her music teacher, Shakira was able to hold her ground with the help of her supportive father. In fact, Shakira ultimately ignored the critics and embraced her gifts. At only 13 years old, Shakira was able to land a three-record deal with Sony Music Columbia.

With Sony Music Columbia, Shakira was able to release her debut studio album called Magia. However, Magia wasn't quite a success commercially. Shakira's debut studio album would only go on to sell 1,200 album copies around the world. After that, she would go on to release other albums including Peligro, Pies Descalzos, and Donde Estan los Ladrones? The latter two would make major waves in the Latin music industry, with the former selling 2.7 million copies and the latter 2.6 million album units worldwide.

Success in the English music industry

In 2001, Shakira released her first English album called Laundry Service. Laundry Service would become Shakira's best-selling album to date, with 13 million units sold around the world. Laundry Service would also become certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA.

Four years later, Shakira released her second English album called Oral Fixation Vol. 2, which would also be a commercial success by selling 2.9 million album units around the world. It would also be the third-best-selling album of her music career. Some of Oral Fixation Vol. 2's notable tracks include Hips Don't Lie, Something, Don't Bother, and Illegal. Hips Don't Lie would earn Shakira a Grammy Award nomination.

Shakira's other English albums include She Wolf and a self-titled album. The self-titled album would earn the Hips Don't Lie singer her first Grammy Award win for Best Latin Pop Album.

More success in Latin music

After making waves with Pies Descalzos, and Donde Estan los Ladrones?, Shakira released another hit album Fijacion, Oral Vol. 1 in 2005. The Spanish album earned Shakira her second Grammy Award victory for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album. Fijaction, Oral Vol. 1 would also go on to sell 3.15 million album copies worldwide. In fact, it was certified 11x Platinum by the RIAA. The English Vol. 2 came later in 2005.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some of Shakira's other Spanish albums include Sale el Sol, which sold around $2.4 million copies around the world, and El Dorado. El Dorado would go on to earn the star a third Grammy Award victory for Best Latin Pop Album.

Lucrative world tours

While Shakira found a lot of success from her albums, she also made a ton money from performing around the world, according to Yahoo. Some of her most successful tours include Tour of the Mongoose, which raked in $72 million in revenues. For her 2017 El Dorado World Tour, the three-time Grammy Award winner was able to bag $75 million in gross sales. But among the tours, Shakira hit it big with Oral Fixation, with the tour bringing in $100 million.

In relation to world tours, in 2008, Shakira signed a lucrative deal with concert promotion firm Live Nation. It was a 10-year contract paying the Columbian singer $300 million.

Performing at Super Bowl LIV

At Super Bowl LIV, we all witnessed how the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. However, the Super Bowl Halftime Show was also a must-watch. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, alongside the latter's daughter Emme Muniz, stole the show after their explosive performance together. Although performers are traditionally not paid, the NFL covers production and logistic costs. Shakira and Lopez's performance cost the NFL $13 million, according to reports. Furthermore, traditionally, every performer in the NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show usually sees an uptick in their album sales.

Judging for television contests

Given Shakira's successful musical background, it wasn't surprising that she was tapped to become one of the judges for the iconic singing contest reality series The Voice. According to reports, she was paid $12 million per season for being a judge on the show. The three-time Grammy Award winner served as a judge on The Voice for Seasons 4 and 6.

Aside from The Voice, Shakira also serves as the judge for Dancing With Myself. However, details of her deal with the show have yet to be disclosed.

Endorsement deals

With Shakira's reputation as one of the most successful Latin singers, it isn't surprising that some brands have decided to partner up with the three-time Grammy Awardee. Some of the major brands include Pepsi and Burberry.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Shakira's net worth in 2023?