The Brooklyn Nets haven't quite become the team the NBA world envisioned over the last few years as many of the franchise's best-laid plans have gone up in smoke. The Nets' star forward Ben Simmons has been living off of past glory for many years now in the eyes of NBA fans and analysts. Former Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat superstar Shaquille O'Neal is one of Simmons' many critics.
This season, Simmons has played in just 15 games and scored a little over six points per game despite an offseason rife with promises. To his credit, he has shot 58 percent from the field, although he has not attempted a single three-pointer, which is a rarity on today's NBA landscape.
Recently, Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas got an update on an injury he suffered recently ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards. First-round pick Noah Clowney has impressed coaches lately.
On Tuesday, a backhanded compliment given by Shaquille O'Neal to Simmons led to a feeding frenzy in the comments section on X.
O'Neal Serves Up Ultimately Simmons Diss
O”Neal's net worth currently registers at $500 million even though he retired in 2011.
The iconic former NBA big man pulled no punches in his description of Simmons, the former Louisiana State University Tigers star and 2016 number one overall pick. O”Neal also gave props to Denver Nuggets big man and last year's championship-winning center Nikola Jokic during the interview shown below, saying that he would fly out to watch him, a statement echoed by former NBA star Jamal Crawford.
Adam Lefkoe: "Who are the NBA players that you would legitimately go watch because you find them entertaining?"
Shaq: "Ben Simmons, because I'd wanna learn how you can make $80 million and play 55 games. Teach me.”
(via @bigpodwithshaq)pic.twitter.com/1WyAX55cnP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2024
Fans React to O'Neal's Ben Simmons Diss
Fans seemed to have O'Neal's back on his Simmons diss, but not all of them, according to the comments section. Several offered up laughing and crying emojis as reactions to O'Neal's diss of the 6-foot-10, 240 pound forward, who has dealt with myriad injuries over the course of his career.
“He legit robbed the NBA,” one fan added on X.
“I really hate this bully,” another fan said about Shaq, the only negative comment on the entire thread.
Ben Simmons' Robust Injury History
Simmons was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 and has mostly failed to live up to his admittedly sky-high expectations. National Basketball Association GMs saw him as a strong and athletic forward who could rebound, pass, defend and make plays for his teammates. What they didn't realize is that he would end up becoming one of the most injury-prone players in league history.
Simmons played 81 and 79 games, respectively, over the course of his first two seasons in the league. He has since failed to crack the 60-game mark in four seasons since, including two with Philadelphia and two with the Nets.
The former LSU star suffered a foot fracture in his true rookie season and did not see the floor. He bounced back to win Rookie of the Year the following season, but has dealt with knee and back injuries in later years. On March 7, Simmons was shut down for the season after suffering a nerve impingement in his lower back. He has played in just 15 games all season, and now Shaq's comments have added insult to injury.