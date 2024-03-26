The Brooklyn Nets are battling the injury bug as they close out a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. Already down Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) for Monday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the team ruled out Cam Thomas due to lower back tightness before pulling out a 96-88 win.
Interim head coach Kevin Ollie revealed postgame that Thomas was dealing with back spasms and would be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's road matchup with the Washington Wizards.
Nets' Cam Thomas dealing with injury
Thomas has been Brooklyn's only consistent source of offense in recent weeks. After returning from an ankle injury, the 22-year-old scored 20-plus points in a career-high seven straight games. He averaged 25.7 points and 3.4 assists on 47/36/85 shooting splits over Brooklyn's last eight games before Monday.
Ollie said that Johnson did not travel to Toronto and has been ruled out for the Wizards matchup. The 6-foot-8 forward injured his toe while driving to the basket during Saturday's loss to the New York Knicks. Johnson has battled a laundry list of injuries this season after signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this summer.
The 28-year-old has missed 18 games due to hamstring, calf, adductor, ankle and toe ailments. When on the floor, he has yet to live up to the Nets' hefty financial commitment, averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45/40/78 shooting splits.
Ollie said that Smith received an injection to address a lingering issue in his hip. His status is still to be determined for Wednesday. Smith has been a sparkplug off the bench in Brooklyn's backcourt, averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 19.2 minutes per game. The 25-year-0ld ranks first among all point guards in defensive estimated plus-minus (+3.0) this season, per DunksandThrees.com.
Keita Bates-Diop (right shin stress reaction) also missed Monday's matchup and is being evaluated ahead of Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward has been unable to crack Brooklyn's rotation since joining the team in a trade for Royce O'Neale at the deadline, averaging 4.8 minutes per game over 14 appearances.
With Thomas, Johnson and Smith absent from the rotation in Toronto, the Nets received key contributions from several reserves.
Trendon Watford led the Nets with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three in 21 minutes off the bench. Rookie second-round pick Jalen Wilson started his second game of the season, posting 12 points, five rebounds and two assists on 4-of-10 shooting in 30 minutes.