By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Shaquille O’Neal is without a doubt considered one of the greatest big men in the history of the NBA. Shaq also happens to be one of the most prominent figures — both figuratively and literally — for the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. As it turns out, the 50-year-old could make a bigger mark on either of these franchises in the near future.

In a recent episode of his own podcast, Shaq made the sweeping declaration of wanting to own an NBA team. While he did not name the Heat and the Magic explicitly, it is clear that O’Neal was pertaining to these two organizations when he made his statement:

“I want to own a team in Florida,” O’Neal said. “You put it out. Anywhere in Florida. I want to own an NBA team in Florida.”

There you have it. Shaq has already narrowed down his choices to the two NBA teams situated in Florida. O’Neal clearly loves the sun and he’s fond of the warm weather. Moreover, he also has strong ties with both teams, having played with them for many years during his time in the NBA.

Shaq was the Magic’s No. 1 overall pick in 1992 and he spent the first four seasons of his career in Orlando. Likewise, he also played four years with the Heat later on in his career, winning the fourth and final championship of his career alongside Dwyane Wade.

You have to note that Shaq is good for it, too. O’Neal has successfully built his business empire in his post-NBA career, and his pockets are deep enough to purchase a significant stake in either the Heat or the Magic. The big question, however, is whether or not they want him or not.