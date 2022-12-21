By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic is doing things no big man in the history of the league, aside from perhaps Wilt Chamberlain, could even think about pulling off. Jokic is an MVP in every sense of the word, able to make his teammates better with his sheer presence on the floor without sacrificing the ability to take over games when needed.

And Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to another victory with yet another triple-double, prompting Shaquille O’Neal to give the two-time MVP a hilarious, yet ridiculously lofty statement of praise. Speaking on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Shaq compared Nikola Jokic to Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.

“He’s the Tim Duncan of big men,” O’Neal said, per Nick Kosmider.

That is funny, seeing how Duncan already is a big man. The San Antonio Spurs legend is arguably the greatest power forward of all time, so isn’t Tim Duncan the Tim Duncan of big men?

Nevertheless, Shaq used Duncan in a more figurative sense. Duncan used to guarantee deep playoff runs, all the while being loyal to the silver and black. In that sense, Nikola Jokic may indeed be the Tim Duncan of big men.

Still, Jokic has plenty of work to do before even coming close to the Spurs legend’s legacy. Jokic may have already matched his MVP tally with two, but Duncan, in 19 playing seasons, won five NBA championships spanning three decades. His longevity, simply put, is unmatched.

At the end of the day, Shaq may be onto something. After all, rarely does a player as elite as Jokic be as unselfish and be committed to winning as he is. And with the Joker only being 27 years old, he still has a ton of time left to beef up his already considerable legacy.