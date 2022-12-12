By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Joel Embiid had another fantastic performance Sunday as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets, 131-113. Embiid dropped 53 points on 20 for 32 from the field. He also chipped in with 12 rebounds, three assists and a block while hitting all 11 free throws.

In doing so, Embiid made history. He surpassed Shaquille O’Neal as the fastest player to post 50+ points and 10+ rebounds 100 times. O’Neal previously accomplished the feat in 349 games. Embiid beat that mark by doing in 346.

The Sixers big man is once again having an MVP-level season. The question remains whether he can finally achieve that individual success. 76ers fans would love to see that, but would really like to see the team success more. Embiid and the Sixers have not even reached the Eastern Conference Finals since they made it all the way to the NBA Finals way back in 2000-2001.

Coincidentally, that Sixers team lost to Shaq in the finals. They now have arguably the most dominant post presence in the league since Shaq.

This season, Joel Embiid is averaging 32.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. His scoring now leads the league, as Sunday’s performance vaulted him ahead of the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. He has been incredibly dominant while on the floor on both sides of the ball. But the problem in the past is his ability to stay on the floor.

Embiid has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his seven-year career. He missed a little bit of time late in November with a foot injury. Since he returned, has taken his game to a new level. Embiid has dropped 35, 39, 38 and now 53 points over the last four games.

The Sixers are 14-12 this season with plenty of room to improve.