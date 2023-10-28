The San Jose Sharks were one of the NHL's worst teams a year ago. And many expected them to be right back at the bottom of the standings again this season. However, head coach David Quinn couldn't have scripted a worse start to the year if he tried. San Jose has lost eight straight to start the season, including a shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

That said, Quinn is not hitting the panic button just yet. He spoke to the media following the game, where he maintained an optimistic view of the young season. “Everyone goes through losing streaks at some point and time in the season,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “Ours happens to be early. It’s a little bit longer than anybody would like but we have a lot of faith in this group.”

The Sharks received a 36-save performance from Kaapo Kahkonen in goal on Friday. However, San Jose managed just 20 shots on goal. Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen scored a hat trick to lead Carolina to their fifth win of the season.

It's another brutal performance for a Sharks team many expected to be far away from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. San Jose has not scored a goal since the second period of their game on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. They've had just one game in which they've scored more than once in a game, as well.

Whether Quinn is right in continuing to place his faith in this group remains to be seen. Either way, the Sharks are still left looking for that elusive first victory. They get another crack at it on Sunday as they conclude their five-game road trip against the Washington Capitals.