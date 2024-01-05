The Sharks are back to the bottom of the National Hockey League.

For a couple of weeks, the San Jose Sharks looked like a team that wasn't destined to finish No. 32 in National Hockey League standings. After losing their first 11 games to begin the 2023-24 campaign, the Sharks played .500 hockey between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, improving their record to 9-17-3.

But things have gone off the rails again in California; the Sharks haven't won since beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12, and lost to these same Jets — by the exact same score — on Thursday night.

In the process, this team made franchise history for all of the wrong reasons.

“Second time in franchise history that [the Sharks] have had 2 double-digit losing streaks in a season. 1st time was 1992-93 Sharks, had THREE such losing streaks. Even the expansion Sharks avoided this ignominious mark,” reported San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng after the club's 10 straight defeat.

Everyone knows that the Sharks are already looking ahead to the 2024 NHL Draft later this year, but this could legitimately be one of the worst teams of the expansion era.

Through 39 games — nearly half of the NHL season — the Sharks are 9-27-3, and don't look to be on the verge of turning things around anytime soon. The way they're playing, it'll be a miracle if they win another game.

Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood trying to focus on positives during slump

Although the Sharks continue to struggle mightily, Mackenzie Blackwood has been decent between the pipes, and he was again in the loss to the Jets on Thursday.

He allowed just two goals, turned aside 28-of-30 shots, and gave his team a chance to win the game.

“I mean, if you look at the last three games, it's one-goal games, right?” he explained afterwards, per NBC Sports. “We're there, we're close, I guess. So, I guess it's just about finishing the job.”

Alexander Barabanov scored his team's lone goal, while Gabriel Vilardi and Morgan Barron found the back of the net for the Jets.

San Jose hasn't won a game in almost a month, but they'll have an opportunity to get back in the win column against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on Saturday night.