It's time for ClutchPoints' first 2024 NHL Mock Draft with predictions for top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman.

The 2024 NHL Draft is still a ways away. Many are focused on the ongoing 2023-24 season, and that's understandable. We are still in the middle of the season, after all. That said, we finally know that this year's draft will take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas. So, I am pushing all of the “it's too early” talk aside because it is time for ClutchPoints' first 2024 NHL Mock Draft.

Last year, I did three of these prior to the NHL Draft itself. They were a lot of fun for me to make, too. So, this year, ClutchPoints is adding a couple more NHL Mock Drafts to its ledger. As of now, the plan is for there to be five mock drafts, but things could change.

One important thing to note for these mock drafts moving forward. The first three mocks won't have any set draft order as we're still midseason. So, I decided to go on Tankathon and run my own NHL Draft Lottery. The order for this mock was generated on November 30.

Enough with the pretense. You are all here for NHL Draft takes that will surely look silly by the time the real thing rolls around. With no further ado, here is ClutchPoints' first 2024 NHL Mock Draft.

1) Minnesota Wild – Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

The Minnesota Wild came away with the NHL Draft Lottery win this time around. As a result, they have the right to take the best player on the board. So far, Boston University star Macklin Celebrini is the standout player in the 2024 draft class.

Celebrini dominated the USHL as a 16-year-old. With the Terriers, he has made an immediate impact, as well. There are very few flaws in his game. He can make plays, shoot the puck, and he is a competitor. Admittedly, he may lack true elite offensive upside. That said, he still projects as a number one center you can deploy in all situations. You can't go wrong with that.

2) San Jose Sharks – Cole Eiserman, LW, USNTDP

The Sharks fell from one to two when I set this order. But they still landed an incredibly talented player in this first NHL Mock Draft. Cole Eiserman is the consensus second-best player in this class. Similar to how Adam Fantilli was viewed behind Connor Bedard this past summer.

The comparison to the 2023 NHL Draft isn't perfect, but the point should be clear. Eiserman is one of the best goal scorers to come out of the US National Team Development Program. He compares to another graduate of the program — Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield.

Eiserman doesn't have truly elite upside, but he figures to be a regular All-Star. He has size and speed over Caufield, though he isn't the best playmaker. Still, a team like the Sharks needs all the goal-scoring they can get. Eiserman figures to provide that in spades.

3) Chicago Blackhawks – Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Fans may want to draw comparisons between Ivan Demidov and Matvei Michkov, and that's fair to an extent. Both Russian stars have turned in incredible performances in the Russian junior leagues as of late. Michkov's situation was unique given his contract situation. However, the wait for Demidov shouldn't be as long.

Demidov did suffer a knee injury recently, so that's worth considering. However, he has the ability to keep himself well inside the top 10. He is an absolute gamebreaker on the ice. His creativity, vision, and hockey IQ make for a lethal combination. Demidov is a player you can build around. Imagine him with Connor Bedard for the next decade in Chicago.

4) Edmonton Oilers – Anton Silayev, LHD, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

The Edmonton Oilers need a great many things in order to turn their fortunes around. Of course, they could use goaltending. However, there might not be a goalie worth a first-round pick this year, let alone a top-five selection. Sliding down the wishlist, we see the team is in desperate need of a defenseman.

Edmonton likely won't pick this high in June, but if they somehow do, Silayev is a huge pickup. And I mean that in a literal sense, as well. The Russian blueliner stands six feet seven inches tall. At 17 years old, he is already playing a regular role against grown men in the KHL.

Silayev is doing more than playing a regular role, too. He is a very strong defender and plays with an edge. He's even found a bit of an offensive flair to his game. Whether that sticks around remains to be seen. In any event, the Oilers do very well in this NHL Mock Draft to select a player who could anchor their blueline for years to come.

5) Columbus Blue Jackets – Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a rather envious position, if we're being honest. Yes, the on-ice NHL product isn't the best. But they have a stacked pool of prospects with very few holes to fill. As a result, they can go best player available. And for my money, at this spot, that's Berkly Catton.

Catton helped Team Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring eight goals and 10 points. Many believed he was the standout player of that tournament. Catton is not the biggest player by any means. That said, he is a dynamic skater with impressive elusiveness, lots of energy, and high-end skill. Columbus may wonder if his offensive upside is elite, but he projects to be a great player either way.

6) Anaheim Ducks – Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Like the Blue Jackets, the Anaheim Ducks also don't have a weakness in their prospect pipeline. Some around the league have identified the right wing as an area of need. But they have centers in their ranks that can slide to the right once they reach the next level. Anaheim goes best player available, and look no further than Cayden Lindstrom.

Unlike Catton, Lindstrom is a big, imposing player. He backs up the size with impressive offensive skills. He has good finishing ability and a knack for creating opportunities. The Medicine Hat star isn't the most instinctive player, but he plays a style of hockey that certainly translates well to the NHL.

7) Ottawa Senators – Artyom Levshunov, RHD, Michigan State University (NCAA)

At this point in our NHL Mock Draft, we will see some players going either higher or lower than some may imagine. Artyom Levshunov is one of those who is projected lower in this mock. That's not an indictment on him as a player. It's just that the other teams needed forward help more than a blueliner.

Levshunov dominated the USHL last season, and stood out for a number of seasons. With the Spartans, he's carved out a major role from the start. He is playing big minutes for a Michigan State team ranked inside the top 10.

Levshunov is a fine defender, though there is room for improvement. His offensive upside is the true standout, and he excels when joining the rush. There are questions about his decision-making, but the potential is evident. Ottawa would need to have some patience, but Levshunov could be a star with the right development.

8) Montreal Canadiens – Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga)

Helenius is a player that may be going a bit higher in this NHL Mock Draft than others you'll see. But I think there's a lot to like with the Finnish forward. He's looked good against his own peers and grown men. He's emerged as an important part of Finland's U20 team. And he is an excellent playmaker, making the most difficult passes look easy.

Helenius lacks ideal size for the center ice position. However, he makes up for it through his offense, his efforts on the puck, and his fearlessness when going to the net. The Finnish forward projects as a top-six center in the NHL, though that will depend on where exactly his offensive ceiling is.

9) Seattle Kraken – Sam Dickinson, LHD, London Knights (OHL)

The Kraken don't have a glaring weakness outside of their goaltending. They could go in a number of directions no matter where they wind up in the draft order. They are in the top 10 here, leaving them in prime position to select a dynamic defenseman in Sam Dickinson.

Dickinson played a limited role as a 16-year-old for the London Knights last season. Still, he contributed to a team that made the OHL Finals. So far, he's looked great this year. He is an excellent defender with incredible upside as a shutdown type of player.

He possesses a two-way game, though his offensive play isn't elite. Dickinson likely won't produce 60-70 points at the next level. That said, he can chip in points from the point. And his defensive upside more than makes up for any lack of elite offensive potential.

10) Calgary Flames – Adam Jiricek, RHD, HC Plzen (Czech Extraliga)

Adam Jiricek watched on in 2022 as his older brother, David, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets. This year, he'll get to hear his name called. And like his brother, he may not have to wait too long for a team to pick him up. In this 2024 NHL Mock Draft, it's the Calgary Flames who select the Czechian blueliner.

Jiricek's club season in his native Czechia hasn't gotten off to the best start. That said, he was incredible at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He isn't as offensively gifted as his brother, but he is a better skater. Adam Jiricek projects as a competitive two-way defender in the NHL. He isn't the flashiest player, but he brings a ton of upside to a Flames team needing depth on the back end.

11) Arizona Coyotes – Carter Yakemchuk, RHD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

The Arizona Coyotes have an impressive wealth of prospects right now. That said, there is a glaring weakness on their blueline. More specifically, they have a need for quality right-shot defenseman. Calgary Hitmen star Carter Yakemchuk is certainly a player that represents a long-term solution at the position.

Few defensemen combine his size and offensive skill. Yakemchuk stands six foot three inches tall. He possesses a goal-scoring touch and the ability to facilitate chances for his teammates. The Hitmen star is also a strong defender who is not afraid to play with physicality. There is a lot to like here, and Yakemchuk could find himself going higher in the draft in June.

12) Buffalo Sabres – Zeev Buium, LHD, University of Denver (NCAA)

The Buffalo Sabres are another team with a ton of promising prospects in their system. And they don't have much of a glaring weakness in their pipeline. Here, Buffalo continues this run of blueliners by taking an intriguing defenseman from the University of Denver.

Zeev Buium is playing big minutes for the Pioneers in his draft-eligible season. He has the offensive instincts that could see him quarterbacking an NHL power play down the line. However, there are some concerns about his defensive upside at the next level.

Buium is not a bad defender by any means. That said, he isn't the most physically imposing player out there. Furthermore, some wonder whether he can make quality defensive stops in the NHL when needed. These concerns are noteworthy, but Buium's offensive upside is promising enough to land him inside the top 15.

13) San Jose Sharks (via PIT) – Nikita Artamonov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

The Sharks acquired this pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Erik Karlsson trade this summer. They selected a promising winger in Cole Eiserman earlier in this 2024 NHL Mock Draft. However, they need all the talent they can get. With this selection, they take a chance on a rather interesting KHL product in Nikita Artamonov.

Artamonov had a great start to the season for Nizhny in the KHL. Through 30 games, he has four goals and 14 points. For an 18-year-old kid, that's nothing to scoff at. He has shown the ability to play an important role on the power play. And he has a very impressive creative flair to his game that has helped him this season.

It's rare to see two draft eligible players contribute in big ways to their KHL teams. However, Artamonov and Silyaev have done just that. San Jose picks up a forward with big offensive upside who could thrive on their power play for years to come.

14) New York Islanders – Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The New York Islanders need help everywhere when it comes to their prospect pipeline. However, they especially need help down the middle. The Isles don't have a center prospect that projects to make a huge impact at the NHL level. Here, they pick up someone who could have a solid career at the next level.

Sacha Boisvert is playing around a point-per-game level right now in the USHL. He has 14 goals in 24 games for Muskegon, and he has a track record of being a highly productive offensive player. The Quebec native has an incredible shot that can beat goalies from the faceoff circle, and he is incredibly creative.

There are concerns with his consistency. And there are times when you may want him to put in a better effort. That said, he isn't a lazy player. He certainly isn't afraid to play with physicality, either. Boisvert would give the Islanders the high-upside center iceman they desperately need at this point.

15) New Jersey Devils – Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

The New Jersey Devils have two absolute stars at the center ice position in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Players like that can make you overlook a position when it comes to discussing needs. The Devils don't have a big-time center ice prospect in their system right now. Michael Hage would serve as the team's best center prospect if drafted.

Hage missed most of last season with an injury. This year, the Chicago Steel star has produced at a point-per-game level. Injuries certainly cause concern for any team, but Hage has all the tools teams covet. He has flashed promising playmaking skill, he has a great shot, and he is a good skater. The upside is there, and the Devils can afford to be patient with a prospect like Hage.

16) Philadelphia Flyers – Zayne Parekh, RHD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers could use more in terms of their blueline. They did invest in this already, selecting Oliver Bonk in 2023. However, they need someone with the potential to crack into the first pairing. Zayne Parekh has the chance to be that top-tier defenseman at the next level.

Parekh's forte is on the offensive end of the ice. He scored 21 goals for the Spirit as a 16-year-old in the OHL. This season, he is going even further. The 17-year-old has 11 goals and 40 points through 27 games for Saginaw so far. The offensive upside is evident for all to see.

There is a big concern about his compete level, though. The Spirit star has turned in some lackluster efforts away from the pucks. Furthermore, there are times when he sells out too much for the sake of offense. He does create a lot of offense, so perhaps it's something teams can live with. The Flyers may be the team that can bring a full complete performance out of him on a nightly basis, however.

17) Nashville Predators – Charlie Elick, RHD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Nashville Predators are going to have to replace Roman Josi one day. They need a puck-driving force that can facilitate offense and spark a breakout. Charlie Elick isn't that type of player yet. That said, they could bring that out of him while also benefitting from his incredible defensive abilities.

Elick can absolutely fly out there on the ice. He is not afraid to throw the body, and can deliver crunching hits. And he has flashed promising skill that leads one to believe he could have some untapped offensive potential. He isn't the most natural puck mover, and he has made some questionable decisions. However, there is more to Elick's offensive game waiting to be unearthed, and Nashville could reap the rewards for unlocking that skillset.

18) Chicago Blackhawks (via TBL) – Michael Brandsegg-Nygaard, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygaard is, far and away, the best NHL Draft prospect to come out of Norway. He currently plays with Mora IK in the second division of Swedish hockey. And he has played well enough to firmly place him in contention to be a first-round draft pick.

Brandsegg-Nygaard is a good skater and can win one-on-one situations easily. He also possesses a lethal shot that can beat goalies from range. Brandsegg-Nygaard is not the biggest player, but he plays hard and gives it his all. He has an all-around game that will be coveted by every team at June's draft.

19) St. Louis Blues – E.J. Emery, RHD, USNTDP

When doing a NHL Mock Draft, I like to focus on team weaknesses early in the process and draft with that in mind. However, this pick isn't necessarily filling in a weakness as it is filling an absence. The St. Louis Blues don't have any right-shot defenders in their prospect pipeline. Luckily for them, there is a right-shot defenseman for the taking at this pick.

E.J. Emery has some intriguing upside at the next level. He skates well, especially for his size. The US Development Program product is excellent with his gap control and can make the necessary stops in the NHL. Offensively, he projects as a secondary scorer more than anything. That said, he has good puck-moving ability that could be developed further.

Overall, the Blues need to address the right side of their defense. Picking Emery here is the first step in that, but it's a big step. The American blueliner has a lot of traits teams covet, and he could help an NHL defense for years to come.

20) Carolina Hurricanes – Simon Zether, C, Rogle BK (SHL)

The Carolina Hurricanes could use depth down the middle. Their top center prospects project better as wingers at the next level. Jack Drury is a solid bottom-six option but may be out of his depth further up the lineup. Here, the Canes select a big center who is turning heads in Sweden's junior league.

Simon Zether has flashed high-end ability in the past. Many around the game seem lower on him than I am, but I think there is legitimate upside here. He is a fearless player on the ice who uses his size very well. He played an all-around game and is producing more offensively this season than he did last year. All in all, there is a lot for the Hurricanes to like here.

21) Washington Capitals – Aron Kiviharju, LHD, HIFK (Finnish Liiga)

Aron Kiviharju entered this season as a potential top-10 pick. And, to be fair, he has top-10 potential in this class. However, he suffered a lower-body injury that figures to keep him out until February. That could cause him to slide in the 2024 NHL Draft. Here, the Washington Capitals stop his fall just outside the top 20.

Kiviharju has played up age groups for several years. He is a smart puck mover who sees the ice well with a knack for threading a needle and completing difficult passes. The Finnish blueliner is a strong defender for his level, though some wonder whether that will translate to the NHL.

Still, the Capitals don't have much in the way of left-shot defensemen in their system. They take a swing on a player with some of the highest upside in the draft while hoping the lower-body injury won't have repercussions down the line.

22) Toronto Maple Leafs – Cole Hutson, LHD, USNTDP

Cole Hutson's older brother, Lane, is a prospect with the Montreal Canadiens. The Toronto Maple Leafs have some defensive prospects that could turn into something. But they don't have the depth, nor do they have anyone they can confidently say will be an NHLer at some point. As a result, they take Hutson in this NHL Mock Draft.

Cole Hutson is a very talented offensive player. His navigation of the blueline is awe-inspiring, and he makes a number of tough plays in the offensive zone. He is also a shifty player who can evade incoming body checks with ease. His defense is a question mark, but he has all the tools to become a regular NHLer, especially if the offense comes along as expected.

23) Detroit Red Wings – Tanner Howe, LW, Regina Pats (WHL)

I promise, this pick is not being made just because of the last name. Tanner Howe, though not flashy, is a highly skilled prospect. He produced at a high level with Connor Bedard last season. And he's continuing to produce without one of the most hyped prospects in recent NHL Draft history next to him.

Howe is an undersized player, but he may be unaware of that fact. He has a extraordinarily high motor, and is not afraid to throw his body around. He is one of the most competitive players in this draft class. That combination of offense and fearlessness is something the Red Wings need.

24) Philadelphia Flyers (via FLA) – Matvei Shuravin, LHD, CSKA Moscow (KHL)

The Flyers are back on the clock here with this pick acquired from the Florida Panthers in the 2022 Claude Giroux trade. Philadelphia takes another blueliner in this NHL Mock Draft with some promising upside to them.

Matvei Shuravin won't jump off the stat sheet if you look up his Elite Prospects page. However, he has a lot of intriguing traits that teams look for. He is a mobile defenseman who can move the puck well. He is solid in his own zone while playing an effortless brand of hockey. The Flyers can certainly work with what Shuravin brings to the table.

25) Winnipeg Jets – Henry Mews, RHD, Ottawa 67s (OHL)

The Winnipeg Jets once had a fantastic group of defensemen in their prospect pipeline. However, that's not exactly the case anymore. Outside of Simon Lundmark, there aren't really any players who figure to make an impact at the NHL level. In this NHL Mock Draft, they grab Henry Mews, a solid two-way player coaches can trust.

Mews isn't a flashy player but is incredibly intelligent at both ends of the ice. He has an offensive touch to his game, and he can compete with high-skill forwards in his own zone. The Ottawa 67s star could find a role in any team's top four if his offense develops at the professional level.

26) Vancouver Canucks – Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrews College (PHC)

The Vancouver Canucks have a glaring need for depth down the middle of the ice. They picked up Aatu Raty in the Bo Horvat trade with the New York Islanders back in January. However, he's about the only option the Canucks have that truly projects to make the NHL.

Here, Vancouver takes a chance on a highly skilled offensive player with size. Dean Letourneau has broken about for St. Andrews College this season, scoring 36 goals and 69 points in just 30 games. He stands six foot six, and is incredibly agile. Once he builds strength, he'll be a nightmare for opposing teams to defend against. There's a chance Letourneau can be a gem in this class if he continues playing at a high level.

27) Dallas Stars – Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ryder Ritchie may be one of the more polarizing first-round prospects in this class. Some believe him to be a late first-rounder, while others see top-10 potential here. Either way, there's a lot for a team like the Dallas Stars to like.

Ritchie was one of the best rookies in the WHL last season. This year, he is still playing rather well. He can make tough plays with his speed, and he can skates rather well. His effort level isn't amazing by any means, but he competes fine enough. His projection depends on his scoring, and for now, I believe he could be a solid middle-six winger in the NHL.

28) Vegas Golden Knights – Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Maxim Massé was one of the top rookies in all of the CHL last season. He had an incredible season in Q last year as an underager. This year, though, it hasn't been as promising for the young forward. Massé had an okay performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he hasn't experienced a great offensive outburst in his sophomore season with Chicoutimi.

There is a lot of offensive skill here, though. He has good hockey IQ and he uses his size well enough. The biggest flaw with Massé is his skating. Skating is not his strong suit, and that could create problems at the next level. That said, his offensive upside is enough to make him a first-round pick in this NHL Mock Draft.

29) Colorado Avalanche – Tij Iginla, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij Iginla is the son of former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla. Iginla played for the Seattle Thunderbirds last season, and he was okay. A trade to the Kelowna Rockets has paid dividends for the 17-year-old, though.

Iginla has 22 goals in 28 games and finds himself on pace for 53 goals this year. He is rather flashy on the ice, but he is defensively reliable and not afraid to deliver a check. There are some concerns with consistency here, but overall, Tij Iginla has some intriguing upside that could see him sneak into the first round.

30) Ottawa Senators (via DET/BOS) – Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

Igor Chersnyshov got off to a bit of a slow start this season in Russia. He recorded one point in 12 KHL games before going down to the Russian minor leagues. There, he has found his game, scoring six goals and 12 points in 15 games.

The Russian forward has a lot of promise about him. He is a powerful winger with a ton of offensive creativity. He beats defenders one-on-one and can create scoring chances around the net. There is true top-six potential here if Chernyshov finds himself in the right situation.

31) Los Angeles Kings – Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Becket Sennecke is another player who could turn out to be a sleeper. He led the Generals to begin the season as they missed star forward Calum Ritchie. He is scoring at around a point per game, as well.

Sennecke is a highly gifted offensive talent on and off the puck. He possesses good hockey IQ that allows him to make tough plays in the offensive zone. Furthermore, he has a hard shot that is also accurate. If he continues playing well, don't be surprised if Sennecke finds himself going high in the next NHL Mock Draft.

32) New York Rangers – Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LHD, Vaxjo Lakers (SHL)

Finally, we reach the end. The New York Rangers were the top team in the league when this draft order was created. And they are still one of the top teams in the league as of this writing. It's fitting that they round this NHL Mock Draft out by taking one of the best skaters in the entire class.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius is not the biggest player. That said, he is still a reliable two-way defender. He doesn't project as an offensive force at the next level, but he has an impressive shot all the same. His ability to throw the body and track back on pucks should translate well to the NHL. Overall, Sahlin Wallenius is an intriguing player with some upside for the Rangers.