The San Jose Sharks made a trade for Yaroslav Askarov earlier in the day on Friday. The young goaltender went from the Nashville Predators went to San Jose following a trade request. San Jose certainly has a lot of faith in their new young goalie. And they didn't wait all that long to sign him to a new contract.

The Sharks have signed Askarov to a two-year deal, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. San Jose's new puck-stopper is set to earn $2 million in both years of this pact. This contract kicks in on July 1, 2025, as Askarov plays the 2024-25 campaign on the final year of his entry-level contract.

It was certainly an interesting trade between San Jose and Nashville. The Sharks acquired him, a third-round pick in 2025, and forward Nolan Burke in this deal. In exchange, the Predators acquired forward David Edstrom, a conditional 2025 first-round pick, and goalie Magnus Chrona.

Yaroslav Askarov could be a star for Sharks

Yaroslav Askarov is one of the best goaltending prospects in the entire league. In fact, many would argue that he is atop the list of puck-stopping prospects. He entered the league as an 11th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, where he was the consensus top goaltender in the class.

The Predators initially selected him as their goaltender of the future. However, Juuse Saros emerged as one of the more elite goalies in the NHL after the 2020 draft. Nashville signed Saros to an eight-year contract extension this summer before NHL Free Agency began.

This contract brought up a dilemma within the Predators organization. Does Askarov return to the AHL for another season, or do they trade him to further bolster their roster? Askarov's trade request made this process a lot more straightforward.

With the Sharks, Askarov has a clear pathway toward a starting NHL job. Veteran goalies Vitek Vanecek and MacKenzie Blackwood are currently on the roster. And they were the main goaltending tandem in San Jose following the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Askarov certainly can take the starting job from both goaltenders. His potential and success in the AHL lends credence to him being ready for a full-time NHL role. Additionally, he represents a long-term option for San Jose. Both Vanecek and Blackwood are playing for the Sharks on an expiring contract in 2024-25.

Overall, the Sharks believe they have landed a potential goalie of the future. And they moved quickly to ensure he is signed to a contract for the next few seasons. Askarov could make his San Jose debut on October 10 when the Sharks face the St. Louis Blues.