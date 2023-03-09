Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp‘s attorney set the record straight on his client’s involvement in a shooting. On Wednesday, news broke that the Seattle SuperSonics legend was booked for an alleged drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

An official statement from the Tacoma Police Department revealed it was a shooting incident in a parking lot with footage later getting leaked.

Thanks to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, we now have more clarity on what exactly went down as he shared a statement from Kemp’s attorney W. Scott Boatman on Thursday. In summary, Kemp was actually acting in self-defense as he was fired at first and it wasn’t a drive-by shooting as first reported by the police.

“Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp’s vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone,” Boatman wrote. “On Thursday, Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges.”

Kemp, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, is most well known for his time with the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) where he spent eight seasons. He averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds during his spell with Seattle.