Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is making headlines on Wednesday night for all the wrong reasons. The former Seattle SuperSonics (currently the Oklahoma City Thunder) All-Star has reportedly been involved in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, which has led to the 53-year-old getting himself booked by the police.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to break the news:

“According to the Pierce (Wash.) Corrections Inmate listings, six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp — a legendary member of the Seattle Sonics — has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

According to an official statement from the Tacoma Police Department, an investigation is currently ongoing after a shooting incident at a parking lot. The incident transpired on Wednesday afternoon, wherein an altercation between the occupants of two cars eventually led to shots being fired. One vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and a gun was recovered in the other car.

The above report also indicates that a 53-year-old male was later booked for Drive-By Shooting. Apparently, the suspect is Shawn Kemp.

No further information has been released about the incident, but we will be sure to pass along any updates as they come.

Shawn Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA. He had his best stint with the Sonics, wherein he repped Seattle for eight memorable years. During that spell, the 6-foot-10 big man put up averages of 16.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting, to go along with 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.