Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, WA on Wednesday after a parking lot incident that involved a drive-by shooting, according to TMZ Sports.

The shooting call was made to police just before 2 p.m. ET, after shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall. No injuries were reported in the shooting, and sources told FOX 13 that the shooting was in self-defence.

A video from FOX13 can be seen below:

“Sources close to SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp tell me he had property stolen from his car yesterday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma today and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him,” wrote David Rose on Thursday morning. “He fired back in self-defense.”

The video shows the 53-year-old Kemp approaching a vehicle and pointing his firearm at it, before pulling the trigger at least once.

“Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident…and claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police,” wrote TMZ Sports. “At one point, Kemp appears to attempt to flag down police to go after the other vehicle involved.”

There is also footage of police searching the parking lot landscaping and retrieving a handgun from a nearby bush. Kemp was booked into the jail for a felony drive-by shooting just before 6:oo PM ET.

Shawn Kemp toured a cannabis grow house prior to his arrest, wearing the same red vest he could be seen in in the video, per TMZ.

A 6-time All-Star and former first-round draft pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Kemp was arrested in 2005 and 2006 on investigation of drug possession, per FOX 13.

He played 625 games for the Seattle SuperSonics between 1989 and 1997, helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 1996.