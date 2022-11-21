Published November 21, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Childe has always been the same since his release, but everything around him quickly changed over the years. New characters were introduced, new weapons and artifacts appeared, and even a new Element has been given access to our Traveler. Because of this, Childe now has a huge amount of things to play with, which made him from being a ‘bad’ character to a meta-defining one.

In this article, we will explain Childe’s strengths and weaknesses in current version 3.2, and discuss whether he’s once again worth pulling for, or not.

Why You Should Pull for Childe

Given enough growth materials and resources, a proper top-tier Childe team is one of the most accessible, requiring only Childe as the only 5-star character, while the others have already appeared since the start of Genshin Impact. These 4-star characters are Xiangling, Bennett, and Sucrose. A couple of constellations for these three can definitely improve the output, but even a full C0 team can still perform well in the Spiral Abyss.

Childe is also a very flexible character, who can work in other teams like Tazer (Hydro+Electro, which is now superseded by Hyperbloom: Hydro+Electro+Dendro), Hyperbloom, and even a powerful Childe-core team with Xingqiu, Yelan, and Kazuha.

If you’re invested into this game but still need team-enabling characters, Childe is definitely a must pull for you.

Here are a couple more reasons why you should pull for Childe:

You like Childe’s design and/or gameplay. Melee/ranged hybrid characters are too cool to pass up. You got Thundering Pulse on Nahida’s weapon banner and want someone to use the weapon. You want to start collecting Harbingers, now that the Wanderer is coming up soon.

Why You Should Skip Tartaglia

That’s why we mentioned having ‘enough growth materials and resources’ in the previous section, since it’s not just Childe which you have to build. In the Childe International Team, there are two carries, Childe and Xiangling. Mostly it’s also Xiangling since your damage mostly comes from her Vaporised Pyronadoes, but his Hydro and Riptide damage can’t be overstated.

The higher–end we go, the more expensive his team becomes in terms of materials and resources, so if you’re a budding player who needs a powerful team, pulling him might spell doom for your current reserves.

Childe’s teams are also quite mechanically difficult to play. You have to have a good knowledge of Elemental Reactions, animation canceling, energy funneling, and rotation timings. If you have Kazuha in your team, you also need to learn how to double-swirl. It can get even worse for mobile players, since there’s a lot of movement required for this team, especially for Xiangling’s Pyronado. If you’re the type who wants simple gameplay, we suggest sticking to perma-freeze or dendro teams.

Here are a couple more reasons why you should skip Childe instead:

You might not like Childe’s design and/or gameplay. You don’t have a good weapon for him. You don’t like playing Xiangling (yes, you’re also mostly playing Xiangling in her Childe team, too). You don’t want to do anything with the Fatui. You’d rather pull for Yae Miko You are saving up your Primogems for the upcoming Anemo Scaramouche

Summary

Childe is still quite the polarizing character after all these years, but it’s exactly this reason why he’s so adored by a lot of players. Intrigue is just another kind of flavor between characters, and he embodies a lot of it. Despite all of it, he’s still very reliable, not only as a companion but also as a team player.