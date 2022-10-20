Silent Hill Ascension trailer revealed, gives viewers control of story

A trailer for Silent Hill Ascension was revealed during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. The series promises a new way for fans to experience the series. Keep reading to learn more.

Silent Hill: Ascension is described by Konami as a “new interactive video streaming experience”. This project is a collaboration between Genvid Technologies, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment. Genvid Technologies develops software tools for interactive streaming, while dj2 Entertainment is a media company that specializes in videogame adaptations. The other two are well-known video game development companies.

According to Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Technologies, Silent Hill: Ascension is an experience that we, the players, have never seen before. He said that it is a live, real-time interactive series that millions of fans can watch together. However, the viewers don’t just watch the show. They are able to influence what happens in it. Navok mentions that viewers can change the show’s outcome, as well as be part of it. He emphasizes that there is no reset button and that the decisions viewers make are final. He calls it the “chance to shape Silent Hill canon. Forever”. The Silent Hill Ascension trailer actually shows this in action to some extent, as viewers discuss what they should do.

Navok explained that the reasoning behind this project was the concept of communal fear. He mentions that watching scary movies with friends, or even just experiencing scary things together, is fun. As such, this project plans to capitalize on that communal fear. Hence the show’s tagline: Face Your Trauma Together

Silent Ascension will go live in 2023, although there is still no specific date. Those interested in taking part can head over to the Ascension website and sign up for the newsletter.

