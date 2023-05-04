Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid brought home the NBA MVP award on Tuesday. It’s been a long journey for Embiid, but he ultimately manifested the goal of winning an NBA MVP award he had made public years ago. Albeit his impressive season and award, Colin Cowherd believes the value of him winning is not as meaningful as years passed.

Last 5 players to win MVP: 1 title and 3 finals appearances

Previous 5 players to win MVP: 15 titles and 27 finals appearances "It's a compilation of stats… Winning doesn't mean anything anymore." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/pOzjMgnMnZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 4, 2023

“Nobody cares about winning. This is an interesting stat…the last five players in the NBA to win the MVP, the last five players in their entire careers, have one title and three finals appearances…the MVP is a compilation of stats and look at me, winning doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

Cowherd is essentially saying that despite Embiid’s deserving season of the award, it has lost its value because the ultimate goal is to win a championship; the award has become nothing to do with winning games. He makes the point that the Sixers are actually 13-5 without Embiid this season, a smaller sample size but a better winning percentage than with Embiid in the lineup.

Cowherd does mention that he is happy for Embiid and believes he is a great player, but is disappointed that more emphasis isn’t placed on the most important aspect of the game. This is why he says he would have voted for Nikola Jokic, as the Denver Nuggets big man led them to the No. 1 overall seed in the more difficult Western Conference.

In the end, Joel Embiid is the NBA MVP and that isn’t going to change. In Colin Cowherd’s eyes, Embiid will be more worthy of it if he can lead the Sixers to an NBA Championship.