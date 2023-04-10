Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to young players, the thing to do is compare them to someone who played the game before them, and the same is true about Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic.

Upon entering the NBA Draft in 2018, Doncic was being compared to all-time greats like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, lofty standards for a player who hadn’t stepped on an NBA floor to live up to.

As Luka Doncic finished his fifth season in the league, there are signs he could live up to the Bird and Johnson comparisons, but FOX radio show host Colin Cowherd has another player in mind, coming in the form of Carmelo Anthony. Here’s the sample from the show’s Twitter page.

Is Luka Doncic becoming Carmelo Anthony? "He's not in great shape, not committed on the defensive end. He's kind of prickly and he's got his way." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/oKeCSvOZu2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 10, 2023

There aren’t many sure things these days, but Cowherd saying outlandish things is one of them. Having said that, the syndicated host might have a point in this particular case. When Anthony played, everyone knew he could score the ball as good as anyone. At the same time, he constantly caught criticism for being non-existent defensively and moodiness.

With Doncic, a lot of the same things are being said, especially after the Mavericks experienced a free fall out of the playoff picture. He’s capable of having 60-point triple-doubles, but sticks out like a sore thumb on the defensive end. Being in shape has also been a point of concern.

The good news is Doncic is only 24-years-old, meaning there is time to control and fix the narrative. For now, it appears Cowherd might be on the money with this opinion.