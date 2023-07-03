The Philadelphia 76ers have not had a great offseason so far. They have added Patrick Beverley but lost three free agents and are once again dealing with a star demanding a trade in James Harden. The summer league is usually not a huge event for teams in playoff contention but for a Sixers team whose depth is depleting, the exhibition games could provide an early roadmap to retaining a solid bench.

The Sixers will be playing in the Salt Lake City summer league before heading to Las Vegas to play in the main event. Their first game is Monday, July 3 at 7:00 PM EST against the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play three total games in Utah before heading to Nevada for at least five games in Sin City.

The SLC summer league will be Nick Nurse's unofficial debut for the Sixers. The new head coach will lead the summer squad in Utah while the coach for the Las Vegas games has not yet been decided. Although Philly doesn’t have a major prospect like Victor Wembanyama to watch, their team is not without intriguing youngsters.

Bryce Griggs, a 19-year-old guard, stuffed the stat sheet in Overtime Elite with the Cold Hearts squad. Filip Petrusev, a draft-and-stash player whom the Sixers drafted two years ago, will try to impress as he makes the leap to the NBA. Marcus Bagley and Azuolas Tubelis are two other rookies hoping to catch some eyes. But above all else, there are three backcourt players that Sixers fans are eager to see.

Here are three Sixers prospects to keep an eye on during the summer league.

3. Terquavion Smith

Smith was one of many undrafted free agents that the Sixers signed after the 2023 NBA Draft. After playing two seasons at NC State, the 6-foot-4 guard is looking to make his mark at the professional level.

The summer Sixers could lean on Smith often to provide a scoring punch, his standout skill in college. His ability to shoot off the bounce should open up the offense. Playmaking and defense are two areas to watch for — he's not woefully deficient in either but will certainly have to improve there in order to last in the NBA. He's slender but should be able to hang with NBA-level players.

Since the Sixers lost a combo guard in free agency with Shake Milton signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Smith's outside shot at being a rotation player right away has gotten clearer. Taking advantage of the summer scrimmages can only help his chances, even if it’s only minimally.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Ricky Council IV

The Sixers didn’t make any selections in the draft but snagging Council as an undrafted free agent is about as good as making a pick in the mid-to-late range of the second round. Many fans see the 6-foot-6 wing from Arkansas as the most likely of Philly’s UDFAs to get real playing time right away.

Council could be a very useful bench player for the Sixers, who need athletic wings. He may likely be Philly’s premier wing defender for the summer league. Just about any shooting he does will be of interest, as that particular skill will most likely be one of the main factors for his stock to rise, fall or stagnate during the summer games. His consistency in creating drive-and-kick plays is somehow to watch for.

Losing Jalen McDaniels in free agency to the Toronto Raptors was brutal for the Sixers, who gave up one of their best defenders (Matisse Thybulle) and the 34th overall draft pick to get him midseason. Even though he wound up not being that impactful in meaningful games, he provided an element of length, mobility and versatility that the roster is lacking. Council is much shorter than McDaniels but could help fill that void.

1. Jaden Springer

All eyes will be on Springer during the Sixers' summer-league games. The former first-round pick is one of the last hopes for a fan base sick of seeing young players and assets get wasted. After spending two years mostly with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, which included a championship last season, Springer has a great chance to finally become a rotation player for the Sixers.

There's no question that Springer can contribute to, if not thrive on, the defensive end. It's what he brings to the table on the other end that warrants skepticism. Watching how well he shoots (both from deep and on pull-ups/floaters) and handles the ball will be telling of how far he has developed over the last two seasons. Being the lead guard for the Sixers' summer league team can help him get the intense reps needed to see where he would be slotted in Nurse's rotation.

“I just want to get better,” Springer said at the final home practice before hitting the road, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Showcase all the stuff I’ve been working on. I’ve been in the gym, been working, I’m pretty sure everybody has, but I’m trying to build off what I’ve been doing the last couple of years.”

Given that he is already about to enter his third season, Springer could end up playing only a few summer league games. Teams will often let their key guys play a few games but then shut them down before risking injury any further. Even if it's only for a few games, Springer playing well can lift Philly's spirits and aid him in his quest to earn playing time.