The Philadelphia 76ers have made a move to address their issues at the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid. As Montrezl Harrell struggles and Paul Reed tries to find consistent playing time, the Sixers are adding another big man: Dewayne Dedmon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have signed Dedmon for the rest of the season after being active in the buyout market. Philadelphia made just one move ahead of the trade deadline and it was to acquire young wing Jalen McDaniels. Now, they have filled the open roster spot they have after waiving two young players (Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey) ahead of the season.

Dewayne Dedmon was recently traded by the Miami Heat, one of the Sixers’ main Eastern Conference rivals, after failing to establish himself as a positive in their rotation and being suspended by the team. The 33-year-old seven-footer played just 11.7 minutes per game, averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.

What Dedmon brings to the Sixers is a backup center of more traditional size, as both Harrell and Reed are undersized for the position, and a tiny bit of potential to help space the floor. He is shooting only 29.7 percent from deep this season but has been an efficient shooter in the past.

The day after the trade deadline, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said that the team had begun looking at options for a backup center as they try to be better in the minutes when Embiid sits. Dedmon will have to prove that he can be a positive on both sides of the floor for Philadelphia as it looks to compete for a title.