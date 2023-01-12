The Miami Heat were able to overcome their shorthandedness on Tuesday night when they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to their Jimmy Butler-led free-throw perfection. However, the Heat’s 112-111 victory didn’t come without its distractions. In the second quarter of the aforementioned contest, officials ejected backup center Dewayne Dedmon from the game after he threw a massage gun into the playing court after a heated argument with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Of course, with every action comes an equal and opposite reaction. In light of Dewayne Dedmon’s questionable actions, the Heat suspended the backup center for one game without pay, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Dedmon’s suspension depletes the Heat even further as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, the two head honchos of the Heat backcourt, are out due to injuries, while Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – crucial pieces off the Heat bench – also won’t be able to suit up.

Thankfully for the Heat, Bam Adebayo appears to be on track to make his return from a one-game absence after suffering a wrist contusion, while Jimmy Butler, despite missing a few games here and there this season, is probable to play against the Bucks.

The Heat re-signed Dewayne Dedmon to a two-year, $9 million deal this past offseason after snatching him up from free agency in April 2021. Dedmon has played in 112 games for the Heat thus far in his career, with 29 of those coming this season. For this campaign, the 7’0 center is averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes a night off the bench.