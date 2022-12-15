By Sam DiGiovanni · 4 min read

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim.

With no first-round picks to trade within the next six seasons and just a few young players of questionable trade value, sizable upgrades will be tough to come by. Parting with a rotation player to do so (likely Tobias Harris) will force them to readjust their rotations.

The Sixers already have a solid core in place. They have three stars who can drive the offense as well as a few guys who can create some offense off the bench. Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league but has had trouble preventing ball handlers from attacking the interior of the defense recently. What they should try to search for are guys who can defend multiple positions and fit in on offense without commanding the ball too much.

Two defensive-minded wings, Cam Reddish and Robert Covington, should be on the Sixers’ wish list. Both guys should be available in their price range and would be quality options off the bench.

Cam Reddish

Reddish is familiar with Philadelphia, as he starred at nearby Haverford School before going on to Duke. He hasn’t been able to find his footing with the New York Knicks despite showing potential on the defensive end. That loss could be Philadelphia’s gain.

This defensive possession from Cam Reddish was special. pic.twitter.com/4AGA8vsooY — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 6, 2022

“According to a source familiar with the talks, the Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find a suitable team for him — but like last season, when the Hawks accommodated him, it’s not exactly a seller’s market,” reports Steve Popper of Newsday. “The Knicks surrendered a first-round pick for Reddish, but the current price appears to be a second-round pick or a player on a rookie contract with a different skill set.”

Reddish is very athletic and has shown active, quick hands and the ability to stay in front of the player he’s guarding at a solid level. Meanwhile, he’s a bit of a mixed bag offensively. He is in the midst of his most efficient scoring season, shooting 55 percent on two-pointers, which is nine percent better than his previous best. His ability to shoot and drive fit well in the context of an offense when he isn’t the main initiator, which shouldn’t be a huge issue for him with the Sixers.

With the Knicks making it clear that Reddish is not a part of their plans, the Sixers should consider trading for him. The LA Clippers have another neglected forward that Philadelphia should look into trading for.

Robert Covington

Covington, a longtime favorite among Sixers fans, weathered the storm of the Process years to become one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league. He now finds himself on the outskirts of the LA Clippers’ rotation and is owed roughly $25 million over the next two seasons.

Covington’s best days are behind him but he is still very solid. Picking up eight DNPs in the Clippers’ past 20 games has left fans befuddled, especially after LA signed him to a two-year extension this past May. The Sixers could help take that contract off their hands it likely wouldn’t cost too much.

Although he has shot just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc this season, Covington has been a good shooter in the past. He has shot just under 38 percent from deep in each of the past two seasons. His spot-up shooting would make him a strong fit and his defense would be very helpful, too. He remains a difference-maker on that end, especially because of his off-ball abilities. While he may not be the ideal guy to stay in front of any given slasher, his smarts and quick hands will make their lives tough as they look to get up a shot or kick it out.

need robert covington in a clipper jersey next year man. ROCO pic.twitter.com/uoGL4WVp9z — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) March 23, 2022

One issue with acquiring Covington is that he has played less small forward over the years as he transitions to being more of a stretch big, mainly at the four spot. He would have to bounce back up to the perimeter more with Philly. Still, that shouldn’t be a big problem given his talent and familiarity with playing alongside Joel Embiid. (And just for fun, he’s also an ex-Houston Rocket.)

Reddish and Covington would be solid options but there are plenty of other candidates that will pop up. The Sixers’ lack of assets means they have to be a bit thrifty. It should be mentioned that Saddiq Bey would be a pretty good option because of his scoring/shooting abilities but his price tag may be too expensive for the Sixers. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Detroit Pistons want an unprotected first-round pick for him. Whether they get that obviously remains to be seen but unless they scale back their ambitions significantly, Philadelphia likely won’t be able to match it.

Unless they are willing to part with a key rotation player — which, admittedly, they may be willing to do — the Sixers have to be on the lookout for sales in order to make meaningful trades. Reddish and Covington would both be solid additions for Philly as they look to build around their current core.