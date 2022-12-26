By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

James Harden is considering a move back to the Houston Rockets — at least according to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was asked to comment on these shocking trade rumors, and Harden had a pretty strong response to the whispers.

Right before the Sixers’ Christmas Day win over the New York Knicks, Harden was asked by reporters to share his thoughts on the headline-grabbing rumors. The former league MVP quickly shot down the trade links by saying that he’s excited to be with the Sixers.

Unsurprisingly, Harden was asked the same questions again after their 119-112 victory in Madison Square Garden. The 10-time All-Star used the opportunity to double down on his earlier statement as he further refuted Woj’s report:

“I’m here, we’re playing very well,” Harden said. “I don’t know where the report came from, but I’m excited to be here, we’re playing well and we’re continuing to get better.”

This is exactly what Sixers fans want to hear. Then again, if you are familiar with Harden’s history, you’d know that his statements aren’t always written in stone. The 33-year-old remained relatively mum throughout his ordeal with both the Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets as trade rumors poured in. Before we knew it, Harden was already on his way to his next team.

Be that as it may, it seems that James Harden is happy in Philadelphia right now. He’s been playing some outstanding basketball alongside Joel Embiid, and there have been no indications of a potential exit. Not until today, at least.