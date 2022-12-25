By Jason Patt · 2 min read

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.

The Sixers star wanted nothing to do with it, claiming he hadn’t seen anything about the report.

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” Harden said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

Harden added this when asked again: ”I’m not talking right now before the game.”

It’s no surprise James Harden didn’t want to talk about this, but it’s hard to imagine he didn’t see the report or didn’t at least know about it. This Rockets report leaking now to get maximum exposure on NBA Christmas sure feels like a leverage play ahead of a likely foray into free agency in the summer, assuming he declines his player option. Harden took a pay cut this past offseason when he signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract after he opted out of a $47.4 million player option. He probably wants to make sure he gets paid now as he rounds into form.

Interestingly enough, the possibility of Harden returning to Houston was floated earlier in the week by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Now the story is getting even more legs with this Woj Bomb.

For now, James Harden is trying to help the Sixers win an NBA title. Philly is on a roll, winners of eight straight games after an impressive 119-112 win at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Beard poured in 29 points and handed out 13 assists. He certainly didn’t play like this report affected him in any way.