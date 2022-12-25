By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is considering returning to the Houston Rockets. It was a surprising development for many, but there were some that doubted the validity of this rumor. Now, the NBA’s most well-known reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, confirmed these rumors.

ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

Ever since leaving he left the Rockets, James Harden’s career has been rather odd, to say the least. He was initially traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, injuries (and the Irving saga) derailed their title chances. James Harden was then traded to the Sixers, where he also battled injuries in his first year.

This season, James Harden has been relatively solid for the Sixers, posting 21.7 points on decent efficiency. It’s a far cry from the MVP-level numbers he posted with the Rockets. It’s not like Harden has needed to get to that level, though: he has plenty of help from players like Tyrese Maxey (before his injury) and Joel Embiid.

The silver lining for the Sixers in this scenario is that James Harden is considering making his return in the offseason. That means he’s more than likely going to stay in Philly and hopefully win them a ring. If he successfully leads the team to the title, then he’ll probably be forgiven for moving to a different team. If he doesn’t do that, though… the boos will be heard from miles away.

The Sixers this season have been… fine, for the most part. They’ve won a lot of games, but they’ve been inconsistent at times. Perhaps a stretch of strong performances will encourage him to stay in Philly instead of going back to the Rockets.