The Philly legend opened up about potentially working with the team.

Allen Iverson is a Philadelphia 76ers legend.

Despite having also played for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies, Iverson will always be associated with the Sixers. In his 12 seasons with Philadelphia, he averaged nearly 28 points per game and led the team to the 2001 NBA Finals.

Now, as he told Rachel Nichols, Iverson says that he would like to join the Sixers organization:

Allen Iverson says he’d like to join the Sixers organization 👀 “My role there is nowhere near what I think it’s supposed to be… I love that organization for everything they did for me… I want to give them more of what I have.” (via @Rachel__Nichols)pic.twitter.com/mLe3daHdKc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2023

In addition to becoming an era-defining superstar for the Sixers, he became a beloved figure in the city of Philadelphia. Few athletes in the sports-crazed city are remembered as fondly as Iverson — and the love is mutual.

At an appearance at the National Sports Collectors Convention earlier this year with Fanatics CEO and former Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, Iverson said that his relationship with the city of Philadelphia is a special one. He said that he enjoys the scene of memorabilia collectors because that’s when fans are at their most excited and grateful to see players. Receiving love like that long after his playing days fuels the love he has for the city and the Sixers' fan base.

“I became a man in Philadelphia,” Iverson said. “I was 21 years old when I got there…As far as an athlete and a fanbase, there's no other relationship like mine with the people in Philadelphia.”