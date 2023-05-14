If there’s one person outside of the Boston Celtics organization and their fan base that’s enjoying a Game 7 battle that saw the Celtics handily defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons.

With the Celtics demolishing the Sixers on their way to an Eastern Conference Finals berth, Simmons posted a picture of himself at home, watching the final minutes of the game while seemingly in a state of peace. Truth be told, given how the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers soured before Philadelphia made the decision to trade him to the Nets, the three-time All-Star might have been positively gleeful.

Ben Simmons is enjoying himself today 💀 pic.twitter.com/o4LcftgZv2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 14, 2023

After all, Simmons was scapegoated by the Sixers after Philadelphia was eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Though fans and the media can be expected to have a mob mentality when it comes to critiquing players, it was surprising to hear Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid not only leave Simmons out to dry but throw him under the bus.

Fast forward two years later and the Sixers have lost another Game 7, with Rivers now on the hot seat due to his underwhelming record in elimination games. Embiid, who won his first NBA MVP award this season, scored just 15 points on 5-18 shooting in the loss. Furthermore, James Harden — who the Sixers acquired in exchange for Simmons — finished the contest with nine points and five turnovers while going 3-11 from the field and 1-5 from 3-point range.

None of this absolves Simmons of his accountability during his Sixers tenure or removes the questions about his mental fortitude when faced with adversity. Nonetheless, Simmons has to feel some level of vindication, as he was far from the only party at fault in Philadelphia.