The Philadelphia 76ers are still in a considerable state of uncertainty, as there's still no end in sight for the team's James Harden situation. But amid all the uncertainty, the Sixers front office remained busy adding pieces that should be of help to Joel Embiid and company next season, with or without The Beard.

On Tuesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Sixers brought a familiar face back to the City of Brotherly Love in Danny Green. Green reportedly signed a one-year deal with the team to bolster the team's wing depth in the aftermath of the departures of Shake Milton, Jalen McDaniels, and Georges Niang.

Not only is Green familiar with the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the rest of the Sixers core by virtue of playing with the team for two seasons from 2020 to 2022, the three-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers will also be reuniting with his former head coach in Nick Nurse.

At this point, it remains unclear just how much gas Danny Green has left in the tank, and whether he'd be able to contribute in a meaningful way for the Sixers during the 2023-24 season. Green, in the aftermath of suffering a gnarly injury during the 2022 NBA playoffs in which he tore both his ACL and LCL, hasn't been able to fully recover his previous form just yet.

During the 2022-23 season, Green played in just 11 regular season games, splitting time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, two contending teams. The 36-year old veteran averaged 5.5 points on 43.2 percent shooting from deep, showing flashes of being the same old marksman that he was in the past. In the playoffs, however, Green wasn't able to make much of an impact for the Cavs during their five-game series defeat to the New York Knicks, playing in just 10 minutes a night while shooting a ghastly 20 percent from the floor.

Perhaps as he distances himself further from his injury problems, he'll be able to perform at a level much more reminiscent of the Danny Green many people know. For now, he'll have an opportunity to crack the rotation as he should be battling with the likes of Furkan Korkmaz, Patrick Beverley, and Jaden Springer for minutes on the wing.

It's also interesting to see Green sign with the Sixers especially after his comments regarding the James Harden situation.