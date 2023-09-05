Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has not exactly garnered a reputation as being the most coachable of players throughout his NBA career. Harden demanded a trade from the Sixers earlier this summer, creating a bizarre fiasco filled with rumors and speculation but no real moves thus far.

Recently, NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN dropped a truth bomb on the speculation surrounding Harden.

“As I was told by a source whose coached James Harden in the past that he was talking to another coach that coached James Harden and said, ‘Listen, James is good until he isn't good,” said Youngmisuk.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

James Harden has left little doubt about his on-court talents in solidifying his future Hall-of-Fame resume over the years. The Beard brought home an NBA MVP with the Houston Rockets and led the team to the Western Conference Finals on multiple occasions. However, the last few years of the 33-year-old's career have been filled with turmoil, as Harden has bounced from trade request to trade request, moving from Houston, to Brooklyn, and now to the Sixers, and presumably on to yet another franchise in the near future.

For all of his talents, Harden has established a reputation as someone whose effort can leave much to be desired. For every game like the dominant Game 1 he had against the Boston Celtics last year, Harden will have another like Game 3 where he will barely even look at the rim. This understandably causes great angst among fans and calls into question just how viable of a second option he can be.

If Harden has his way, the Sixers won't have to ask these questions for much longer.