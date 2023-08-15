The Philadelphia 76ers have had to deal with drama all offseason long surrounding 10-time All-Star James Harden and his trade request. Now, they have even more to sort through after Harden's recent comments on Monday regarding Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

While the two have always held a strong relationship with one another dating back to their days with the Houston Rockets, things between Morey and Harden seem dead, especially after Harden called him a “liar” and claimed that he would never be a part of an organization that Morey was a part of.

The team has made it clear that they have no desire to trade Harden at this time, especially since they are in a championship position and since no other team in the league can give them equal value back in a potential trade. This is mainly what prompted Harden to call out Morey on Monday and many around the league have weighed in on the situation in Philadelphia.

While discussing Harden and the Sixers on ESPN's NBA Today, 14-year veteran Danny Green gave his thoughts on the matter, stating that he is going to side with the player, especially if a promise was made by the front office.

“There’s not many things that shock me in this world, but to see a star player like James Harden, call out by name, Daryl Morey and speaking from his own mouth. You usually hear from sources, but to him speak, you can tell he’s agitated, he’s upset,” Green firmly stated. “It was shocking. I was very shocked by it, but I do see both sides. As a player, I’m always gonna side with the player. Not just because I’m a player, but I also don’t think he’s wrong. If he was promised something, I think you need to come through with that promise.”

Multiple reports have suggested that Harden may have been promised a long-term contract after aiding the 76ers by taking a pay cut last offseason. This resulted in the team being able to sign the likes of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. However, these extension/new contract talks never occurred this offseason, which is why many speculated that Harden opted into his contract to be traded.

“I understand it’s a business. GMs, they make a lot of decisions quickly in the heat of the moment and your mind is going to change, the emotion is gonna change at different times, and maybe his hands are tied to this,” Green went on to explain. “Maybe he’s not able to offer James the extension that he wants. So I understand Daryl. I understand James. Do I think this can be something that can be amended? Probably not, but Daryl is going to have to meet him at least halfway to try to bring him into camp.”

Green went on to say that he thinks Harden will be professional by the time training camp rolls around at the end of September and that he's not the type of person to not give it his all if he shows up.

At this time, all signs point towards Harden holding out, which could lead to some major financial penalties and possibly restrictions on the former league MVP entering free agency next offseason. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Sixers and their star guard.