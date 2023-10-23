How good will the Philadelphia 76ers be this season? The James Harden drama makes that question complicated. Because Philly is dealing with a star that wants out and their main conference rivals have gotten even better, many people are ready to write the team off as just another playoff team that won’t be a title contender. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn’t agree.

Morey isn’t going to publicly decry his team as having missed its chance to compete for a title until/if he decides to tear it down and start a rebuild. The Sixers' lead executive said on media day that the team is optimistic about the season ahead, which begins against the Milwaukee Bucks, who pulled off the Damian Lillard blockbuster to boost a championship-winning core.

Even with Harden in limbo leading up to the season, Morey is very confident in his team, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He's not blind to the skepticism the team faces and is ready to face it with what he thinks can be a very good squad.

“This year, regardless of what happens with James, we’re going to be a very [bleeping] good team,” Morey said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “If James is here, we’re going to be even better. If James isn’t here or we trade him for something, we’re going to be very good.”

Morey has remained steadfast in wanting a good return for Harden, which he doesn’t feel like he is getting from the Los Angeles Clippers. The package he has in mind isn’t being met by the Clippers, partly because they don’t believe Morey has the leverage to ask for a better deal, especially with no other teams making serious bids. Trading Harden away is his last chance to vastly improve the team so being patient makes total sense even though the frustration of trying to pinpoint Harden's status for the season will continue.

The Sixers should still be a playoff team with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey leading the way and Nick Nurse calling the shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs but they have yet to earn the benefit of the doubt that they can pull off an upset. With their main competition not seeming to have any fear of them, Philly needs to prove itself in the games that matter the most.