The Philadelphia 76ers made their two free agency signings official by announcing the additions of Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba. Both players were signed to one-year minimum deals and will provide depth for a Sixers team that has lost numerous free agents.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tweeted at each player along with one of their highlight reels to welcome them to the team. The video used for Bamba was his career-high 32-point game, which came against Philly in January of 2022.

Last offseason, Philly sought to prioritize tough-minded veterans and/or good defenders with their additions of P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell. In Beverley and Bamba, the Sixers again sought players known for their defense — the former is a menace on the perimeter and the latter is a nimble, long-armed rim protector. Both guys have been good three-point shooters throughout their careers, too, respectively shooting 37.3 percent and 35.9 percent from deep.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Patrick Beverley, who said he joined the Sixers after getting a great endorsement of the team from Doc Rivers, will wear no. 22 as he teams up with James Harden and Tobias Harris again. The veteran guard played with each Philly starter on the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Mo Bamba will wear no. 7 as he begins his stint as one of Joel Embiid's backups. The press release shared that the former standout at Westtown School in West Chester, PA is one of 15 players in the NBA to rack up at least 2,000 points, 365 blocks and 100 steals since entering the league in 2018.

Beverley will be the Sixers' new backup point guard, replacing Shake Milton, whose new contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves was also made official. Meanwhile, Bamba will compete with Montrezl Harrell for backup center minutes. The Sixers' backup center last season, Paul Reed, signed an offer sheet with the Utah Jazz. Philly has the chance to match the deal and would be wise to do so given Reed’s talent and Bamba's ability to play at the four next to him.