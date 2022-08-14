Did James Harden accidentally leak Sixers’ Christmas Day game?

As bits and pieces of the 2022-23 NBA schedule get released, we can thank Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden for the latest update. In a brief tweet, the Sixers veteran probably spilled the beans.

Harden simply tweeted “Christmas in the garden!” hours after one Christmas Day matchup (the Denver Nuggets hosting the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day) was reported. It seems like the Sixers will hit the road for their first matchup on Noel since 2019, when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-109.

Christmas in the garden! — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 14, 2022

What exactly Harden means by “the garden” is up in the air. The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics arenas use the word garden and both seem like sensible Christmas matchups for the Sixers. However, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports that the Celtics will likely play the Bucks on Christmas.

The NBA often likes to have Christmas Day games in Madison Square Garden. The famous New York City is usually what people are referring to when they simply say “the garden,” so it’s likely that’s what Harden meant. Harden and Joel Embiid will likely face off against RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson in the noon EST time slot.

The Sixers have a record of 18-14 in games following Saint Nick’s worldwide gift deliveries but just 8-9 in road contests. They project to be much better than the Knicks, so it should be an even sweeter Christmas in Philly.

Just as this article was published, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that Harden’s leak is accurate. The Knicks will host the Sixers in the second time slot, following Bucks vs. Celtics.