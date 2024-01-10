Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reveals that he wanted Daryl Morey to talk less during his time with the team.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season following their trade of James Harden just over a week into the campaign. The Sixers currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at 23-12, and Embiid has continued to put up monstrous stats on a nightly basis to follow up last year's MVP trophy.

The Sixers are now coached by Nick Nurse following the dismissal of Doc Rivers this past offseason after the team's (once again) second round flameout, and recently, Rivers took to The Ringers's The Bill Simmons Podcast to shed some light on his point of contention with Sixers president Daryl Morey.

“One of the problems I had with Daryl was that he talked too much,” said Rivers, per Bill Simmons on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “From a coaching standpoint–and I got this from guys in Houston when he came–they said, ‘you've got to get him to talk less.' Trying to coach a team every day and your guys are mentioned every day in trades, and here comes the coach. ‘Hey, I want you to play a lesser role. Hey, I want you to do this.' And he's like, ‘why? You guys talk about me every day about being traded.'”

Trade rumors were frequent during Doc Rivers' time at the helm with the Sixers, and that continued for Morey's organization up until the eventual trade of Harden to the Clippers. On the court, however, the Sixers have managed to maintain their contender status despite the turmoil.