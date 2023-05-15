The Philadelphia 76ers were bested by the Boston Celtics during Sunday’s Game 7 in a rather grueling fashion. In front of a packed and loud TD Garden crowd the C’s were able to take command of the contest by about mid-way through the third period and, in the end, pulled away with a 112-88 win over Joel Embiid and company to advance onto their third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four seasons for a rematch against the Miami Heat.

Though morale was expectedly low for the Sixers following their bitter end to the 2022-23 campaign, the league’s MVP made it a point to sing songs of praise for their semifinals opponent, going as far as to label them as being the top team currently in the association during his post-game media session.

“We all fought. I thought for the most part we played hard and we all cared about winning but…that’s the best team in the league. They’re so talented and they got a lot of guys that can play great basketball and, like I said, losing to them [in] seven games, I thought, for the most part, we played hard and we just came up short,” Joel Embiid on the Celtics after Game 7 loss.

Under the bright lights of Game 7, Joel Embiid couldn’t seem to get anything going on the day to help give his team a chance of advancing past the surging Celtics. Logging 38 minutes of action, the Sixers star finished the contest with just 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 4 turnovers while shooting a lowly 27.8% from the field on a team-high 18 attempts.

His team as a whole seemed to follow his lead in the underwhelming offensive production department, as Philadelphia converted on a putrid 37.3% of their attempts from the floor and 21.6 from deep and coughed up 12 total turnovers.