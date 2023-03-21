A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The NBA world is in mourning following the news of the death of New York Knicks legend Willis Reed. Among the many whose lives Reed had touched during his basketball career as a player and as a coach is current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. The Sixers sideline boss shared a heartfelt message about Reed on social media Tuesday.

“I loved this man… He was my assistant coach when I was a player with the Hawks. He was simply a great person, A man !!! A leader!!! A Winner!!!🙏🏾,”the Sixers head coach said while retweeting a post about Willis Reed’s iconic moment during the 1970 NBA Finals.

Long before he became part of the Sixers coaching staff, Rivers played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks from the 1983-84 season to 1990-91. Reed was an assistant head coach for the Hawks in some of those years (1985-1987), so had a close look at what an incredible person the Basketball Hall of Famer was.

Rivers is certainly not the only one from those Hawks teams who fondly remembers Willis Reed. Beloved and respected not just within the Knicks organization, Reed is missed by people across the world of basketball.

“Willis Reed was the ultimate team player and consummate leader. My earliest and fondest memories of NBA basketball are of watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that defined the New York Knicks’ championship teams in the early 1970s,” a statement released by NBA commissioner Adam Silver read. “He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports.”

Willis Reed spent 10 seasons in the NBA as a player, all with the Knicks, from the 1964-65 season to the 1973-74 campaign. During that span, he averaged 18.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game across 650 total appearances. A knee injury forced him to retire after the 1973-74 campaign.

Reed was an NBA All-Star in each of his first seven seasons in the league and led the Knicks to two of its only titles in the NBA to date.

Reed passed away at the age of 80.