A legitimate star might have just been born in the TD Garden. Tyrese Maxey just helped the Philadelphia 76ers earn arguably their biggest win in 20 years, after scoring 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting versus the Boston Celtics Tuesday. The Sixers now have a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Maxey Militia knows who to thank for this breakthrough.

Victory could not be attained without another superb showing from Joel Embiid (33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks), but fans expect the MVP to leave his imprint on the game. The reason the Celtics have stifled this franchise for so long is because they know how to neutralize Philly’s supporting cast. Maxey, who has flashed main star potential in the past, delivered the much-needed reinforcements in Game 5.

The 22-year-old guard out of Kentucky added seven rebounds and three assists to his career-defining night. He finally broke out of a series-long slump that saw him go 10-for-33 in the last two games. Naturally, Twitter was buzzing after Maxey’s monumental effort.

"My goodness, 76ers. Maxey is destroying the Celtics' defense, getting and hitting any shot he wants," Trevor Lane of LakersNation said. Many had a big-picture perspective, professing a coming-of-age performance for the Sixers dynamo. "Maxey grew up tonight. Special performance in the biggest game of his career," Twitter user Mike said.



Tyrese Maxey may need to stay at this level if Philadelphia is going to close out Boston in the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night. No one should ever again be surprised by this budding star.