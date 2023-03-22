Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls will face each other for the second time in three days. After losing in double overtime on Monday in Philadelphia, the Sixers will look to bounce back from a terrible performance and start a new winning streak in Chicago. Before the 8:00 P.M.EST tip-off, there was a question that needed answering: Was James Harden playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

We now have the answer and sadly, no, he is not.

James Harden ruled out for Sixers v. Bulls

Harden was listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with left Achilles soreness. However, Harden has since been ruled out, as NBC Sports reporter KC Johnson noted. He shot very poorly from the field and was highly turnover prone as the Bulls snapped Philly’s winning streak at eight games. In what has otherwise been a very good season for the 33-year-old and current NBA assists-per-game leader, it was his worst regular-season performance not just of this season but perhaps his whole Philly tenure.

After the Sixers’ loss, Doc Rivers said that Harden was experiencing foot pain. Harden missed Philly’s prior game in Indiana due to injury management as Philly prioritizes health down the homestretch of the regular season. Harden has previously dealt with issues with both of his feet this season.

Along with Harden, P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable after missing the Sixers’ last two games. Chicago’s Alex Caruso is listed as questionable while Javonte Green is listed as probable. Lonzo Ball and Justin Lewis are out.

Unfortunately, the Sixers will have to keep up their momentum without Harden Wednesday.