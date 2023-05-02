A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Philadelphia 76ers gave Boston sports fans another heartbreak in the playoffs. A day after the Boston Bruins got stunned by the Florida Panthers in a Game 7 at TD Garden, James Harden and the Sixers, playing without Joel Embiid, shocked the Celtics in Beantown in a 119-115 victory in Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

James Harden put the Sixers on his back and almost singlehandedly carried them to the big road victory. However, Harden was not one to celebrate that win like Philadelphia just won the series. After the game, Harden told his teammates, who were so hyped over the win, that there’s really nothing to be so cheerful about.

"It's 1 game, bro. It's 1 game." James Harden knows the job isn’t finished 😤pic.twitter.com/T33fMshqjU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

James Harden led all scorers in Game 1 with 45 points. He knocked down 17 of 30 attempts from the field, none bigger than the dagger, go-ahead 3-pointer he nailed with just under 10 seconds remaining in regulation. With Embiid sidelined, the Sixers needed James Harden to put on a show, and the former league MVP did not disappoint as he dropped a throwback performance that will go down as one of the greatest ever in the playoffs in Sixers franchise history.

James Harden also got help from Tyrse Maxey, who produced 26 points, while De’Anthony Melton came off the bench and supplied 17 points. Overall, the Sixers shot 50.6 percent from the field and hit 17 of 38 shots from behind the arc.

The Sixers will look to steal another game in Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday before the series shifts to Philly for Games 3 and 4.