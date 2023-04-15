Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It was raining threes in Philadelphia! The 76ers blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-101 in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs first round series on the strength of some serious sharpshooting. Led by James Harden’s seven made threes, the Sixers set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers made in an NBA Playoff game with 21, per ClutchPoints.

21 made three-pointers is a wild showing by the Sixers.

Eight different Sixers drained at least one shot from beyond the arc, with the likes of Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker all hitting multiple treys.

The Nets had set out to combat Embiid’s offensive prowess with some strong three-point shooting of their own, but it was the Sixers who stole the show in Game 1.

Harden, who has taken his fair share of lumps for some questionable NBA Playoffs performances in the past, raced out of the gate fast against the Nets, notching a double-double while orchestrating the Sixers offense to perfection.

It’s only one game, but these Sixers sure do look like the title contenders they were billed to be all season long.

If the Sixers are going to shoot like this, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ all-time NBA Playoffs single-game record of 25 three-pointers made could be within reach at some point during the postseason.

Of course, Philly fans, while ecstatic about this performance, care less about history being made and more about this Sixers core, which has bowed out of the postseason in the first or second round in each of the last five seasons, getting over the hump.

They took a big first step towards doing that on Saturday afternoon.