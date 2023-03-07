Joel Embiid and James Harden are making a strong case for being the best duo in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers stars have been tremendous together and showed just how special they can be in the Sixers’ high-scoring win over the Indiana Pacers.

In the Sixers’ best win of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Embiid and Harden each notched a stat line that hasn’t been seen by teammates since 1979. Against the Pacers, they achieved a feat that has never been seen before.

This is the second time the Sixers superstars have posted a game where one guy scores 40 points and the other records 20 assists. They previously did it in a December win over the Los Angeles Clippers. No other duo in NBA history has done that twice. The tandems of Latrell Sprewell and Tim Hardaway; Tracy Murray and Rod Strickland; DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo; and Paul George and Russell Westbrook have also done it. The Sixers duo has done something twice in just a few months that the entirety of NBA history has only seen four other times.

Powered by a 19-19 performance from the free throw line, Embiid finished with 42 points while Harden secured an even 20 assists. The Pacers put forth a great team effort but Embiid and Harden just could not be stopped. When the big man who can hit shots from anywhere and the playmaking maestro are both on their A-games — which has been happening more and more as the season goes on — Philly is super tough to beat.

While Joel Embiid and James Harden made history again for the Sixers, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also had a historic game. In a bonkers back-and-forth game, Philly’s stars paved the way for the team to pick up a win.