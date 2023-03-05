The Philadelphia 76ers are responsible for snapping the longest winning streak to this point of the 2022-23 regular season. The Sixers’ come-from-behind win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks marked a signature win for this year’s squad and is just the latest example of James Harden and Joel Embiid showing they can shine together.

Harden posted his highest-scoring game with the Sixers, tallying 38 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds while Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Sixers stars produced the sixth game in NBA history where a pair of teammates recorded 30 points and 10 assists in the same game.

This hasn’t happened since 1979 when Otis Birdsong and Phil Ford of the 1979 Kansas City Kings achieved the feat. Jerry West and Elgin Baylor did it on two occasions. The Sixers have seen this happen before, as Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer pulled it off in 1965 against the Cincinnati Royals, who featured the duo of Oscar Robertson and Jack Twyman that first reached the feat in 1962.

When they were told after the game by ESPN’s Malika Andrews that they had made history, Embiid and Harden dapped each other up. The two stars have worked hard to blend their games together and the results have been tremendous.

their reaction to this stat >>>>> pic.twitter.com/3ic82kfy54 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 5, 2023

Defeating the Bucks was made possible by a 48-point fourth quarter. Harden had 19 of those points, Georges Niang had 12 and Embiid had seven. The Sixers’ last time scoring that much in the fourth quarter came in 1972, according to The Ringer’s Zach Kram.

While the Sixers still have to convince many fans that they are legitimate title contenders, this win will serve as a reason why they might have what it takes. Their fans certainly enjoyed this one and will hope that Joel Embiid and James Harden keep