The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden have a huge decision to make with free agency just days away. After another unsuccessful postseason trip that resulted in head coach Doc Rivers being fired, there is overwhelming pressure on the franchise to build a roster that can finally reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Kendrick Perkins thinks the Sixers must go another route.

The always expressive ESPN pundit is firm in his belief that Harden is not the ideal complimentary piece for MVP Joel Embiid and budding star Tyrese Maxey. He thinks the team must have those two in mind as the clear top priorities going into next season, rather than continuing to pursue and appease the 2022-23 NBA assists leader.

“What's disturbing to me… we don't even know who's the most important player to that [Sixers] franchise is,” Perkins said on Monday's edition of First Take, via ClutchPoints (originally Diamond Dog). “They're acting like James Harden is their top priority and that's not it… he does not want to take a lesser role.”

Harden has notably altered his offensive game since his Houston Rockets days, becoming more of a facilitator with both the Brooklyn Nets and 76ers. However, he still relies on having the ball in his hands for a majority of the action. And to the retired NBA champion's point, that prevents Maxey from realizing his full potential. While Harden was crucial in a couple of playoff victories against the Boston Celtics, a prime Maxey could be the X factor this team needs to take the next step.

Perkins advocated for longtime Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet as a potential replacement for James Harden, mainly due to his ability to effectively play off the ball. The Sixers have already added one former Raptor with a ring in the form of head coach Nick Nurse and could be mighty compelled to double down.

The front office has a lot to consider before free agency officially begins on June 30th, but they cannot afford any more mistakes. The 76ers better figure out if Harden can properly fit into a championship nucleus. And fast.