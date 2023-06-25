After all of the hype about James Harden returning to the Houston Rockets cropped up this past season, now the winds are blowing toward a return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Marc Stein reiterated this in his Sunday newsletter and explained one of the reasons why the Sixers are in good shape when it comes to re-signing Harden: Nick Nurse.

“Word is Harden came away from his introductory meeting with new Sixers coach Nick Nurse intrigued by Nurse’s vision,” Stein writes.

The Sixers hired Nurse after firing Doc Rivers, a decision that came after Philly crumbled in the second round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers held a 3-2 lead in the series, but they melted down in crunch time of Game 6 at home and then got thoroughly embarrassed in Game 7 on the road.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It soon became clear Harden and Rivers didn't see eye to eye, which likely played a role in the firing because of Philly's desire to bring back the star guard. While there have been rumblings of Nurse's issues with the Toronto Raptors before his firing, Harden seems to like what he has seen and heard from the Sixers' new coach.

While nothing is a done deal just yet, it does seem like James Harden will be back in Philly after all the rumors about a Rockets reunion. Houston will surely keep tabs on Harden until he makes his decision official, but they also have plenty of backup options in place to chase. It has come out in recent weeks that the Rockets are wondering if Harden used them as leverage to get a bigger contract from the Sixers, and it will be interesting to see just how big a contract he signs in free agency.

Stay tuned.