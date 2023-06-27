The Philadelphia 76ers have a big decision to make with James Harden this offseason, especially considering their latest collapse in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Joel Embiid/Harden duo hasn't exactly yielded the desired results for the Sixers yet, and the team may be running out of patience when it comes to giving their star pair time to figure things out.

Despite that, it seems like the Sixers are intent on finding a way to bring Harden back into the fold this offseason, even as rumors tie him to a handful of different teams before the opening of free agency. If you ask Tim Legler, though, Philadelphia would be better off moving on from Harden, as he believes that the star guard just simply is not cut out to win a title, and will continue to bring the 76ers down.

.@LegsESPN on if the 76ers should keep the Embid-Harden duo 👀 "I do not think so, because I don't think you win a championship with James Harden." pic.twitter.com/m1q8MFvymr — First Take (@FirstTake) June 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should the Sixers move on from James Harden this offseason?

Harden hasn't exactly been bad during his time with the 76ers as his numbers from last season show (21 PPG, 10.7 APG, 6.1 RPG, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%) but he continues to feature on teams that don't meet expectations. Harden was one of the primary culprits of Philadelphia crashing out of the postseason in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, and it's fair to wonder whether or not he will ever be able to win in the playoffs.

Legler doesn't seem to believe that winning a title with Harden is something that can be accomplished, and while he may be a bit biased, these are the sorts of points the Sixers will have to consider before re-signing Harden. However, it's looking increasingly likely Harden will be returning to Philadelphia one way or another, so the 76ers are going to have to hope he can help this team finally get over the hump and make it to the NBA Finals.