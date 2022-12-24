By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“James Harden is the 2nd player in 76ers history with a 20-assist triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 against the Pistons. Harden’s 21 assists tie the franchise record with Wilt from that game and Maurice Cheeks in 1982.”

Impressive company, to say the least, especially Wilt. This was signature Harden, scoring the rock at a high level and just dropping dime after dime on LA with his premier playmaking. On the year, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 10.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. Balance.

Friday was also his fourth game of 12 or more assists since returning from injury on December 5th. With Tyrese Maxey out at the moment, Harden is needing to do even more offense,vely, and needless to say, he’s been up for the task.

The Sixers now sit at 19-12, which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Next up is a Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Does it get any better than that? Also, Maxey may be back in the mix in the Big Apple, which could provide a major boost. Even if he’s not quite ready, however, Philly is in good hands with James Harden and Joel Embiid leading the charge.