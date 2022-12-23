By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey received a pivotal injury update from head coach Doc Rivers ahead of their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, per Sam DiGiovanni.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence in that,” Rivers said in reference to Maxey’s possible Christmas Day return. “But he’s close… he’s making great progress.”

Rivers then commented on Tyrese Maxey’s potential role upon his return.

“I see all scenarios,” Rivers said in response to Maxey possibly coming off the bench when he initially returns to the Sixers. “When he comes back we’re not going to throw him right in regardless. He’s been out a long time and it’s a foot injury… we’re open to everything.”

Tyrese Maxey is one of the best young guards in the NBA when healthy. Joel Embiid even referred to him as the Sixers’ best player, although it should be noted that Embiid made his comment with a smile on his face.

“It’s next-man-up mentality,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we’re missing our best player in Tyrese (Maxey).”

Although Embiid is undeniably the Sixers’ best player, Maxey’s contributions are not lost on his teammates.

With Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and James Harden leading the charge, this is unquestionably a powerful 76ers team. Although they will face no shortage of competition in the East with teams such as the Bucks, Celtics, and Nets standing in their way, the Sixers are confident in their roster.

We will continue to provide injury updates on Maxey as they are made available.