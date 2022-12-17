By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Make it four wins in a row for the Philadelphia 76ers. A 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors gives the Sixers their longest winning streak of the season. Joel Embiid and James Harden came together to lead Philly to victory.

Embiid led the way with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals but Harden helped set the tone on offense and posted 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the Sixers victory. His scoring was instrumental at the beginning of the game and he balanced out his less frequent scoring with more playmaking as the game went on.

“James, he’s an elite passer,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. “You know, we forget how good James is sometimes. We want him to be a facilitator and scorer…We forget this guy is one of the greatest players to ever play. And to do that with the ball. [referring to long outlet passes], you have to be a great passer and he’s doing that. And now he’s in the role of doing that and he’s actually enjoying it. It’s pretty cool.”

Harden found the right blend of scoring and playmaking against the Warriors, but he didn’t go back and forth evenly. He scored 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter to keep up with Golden State’s 14-21 shooting, including 9-12 from deep. His nine assists were a team-high.

P.J. Tucker liked what he saw from Harden, too, explaining that he did a great job at “being strategic and picking his spots, being aggressive when he needs to be, facilitating when he needs to.” The veteran forward said that duality is one of the “biggest keys for our team to be successful.”

However, Tucker doesn’t agree that Harden’s greatness goes too unnoticed. He explained that Harden’s ability to push the tempo, guard in the post and “dominate a game from all levels” makes him a great talent.

The Sixers are 16-12 after defeating the (undermanned) Warriors. James Harden is truly back from his injury and generating great chemistry with Embiid, which bodes well for Philly going forward.