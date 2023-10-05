On Thursday, it was announced that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA. Although the Sixers are currently dealing with some inner turmoil on the domestic front, it seems that Embiid is ready to band together with other American NBA players when the time comes to represent the country on the international stage next summer.

Embiid recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the decision.

“I’m really proud and excited about this decision. It was not easy. I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA,” wrote Embiid. “I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here. But most of all, I want to honor my son who was born in the US. I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him.”

Embiid joins a long list of players who have already committed to play for Team USA in 2024, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and many other stars. Meanwhile, Embiid's Sixers are currently trying to navigate the never-ending James Harden trade saga as the clock ticks down on the 2023 offseason.

The Sixers are slated to kick off their 2023-24 campaign with a road game against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks on October 26. That game is set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.