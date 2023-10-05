James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. After failing to meet his trade request, Harden's relationship with the Sixers appeared to be fractured, as the All-Star guard claimed executive Daryl Morey was a “liar” and that he would never be a part of the same organization as him.

As a result there were questions being asked of if Harden would be showing up to training camp. After missing Media Day, Harden showed up to camp on Wednesday and surprisingly didn't make a scene.

Continuing to practice with the team on Thursday ahead of the start of the new season, reigning league MVP Joel Embiid spoke to the media about Harden's arrival, claiming that it is great to have his fellow All-Star back in the fold.

“It's been good. He's been doing a little bit of stuff. He hasn't played, but energy has been great,” Embiid stated, via Sixers reporter Ky Carlin. “He's been around and I think he's great for us. Coming in and not being a distraction, not that he was going to distract us anyways because we've been so focus. I think this group is a little different than a couple of years ago when we had this situation with a new coaching staff and everything that was going on… I don't think anyone has been distracted by what's going on.”

Joel Embiid on having James Harden back at practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/aIP4eHGoVF — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 5, 2023

On Wednesday, Tobias Harris spoke about the former MVP's arrival to camp, stating that everyone understands the business side of basketball and that Harden's attitude at practice proved to them that he's there for the right reasons.

A lot has happened this offseason for the Sixers, as Embiid alluded to. Not only has the drama surrounding Harden been a dark cloud above the franchise, but Nick Nurse and his new coaching staff took over for Doc Rivers.

The Sixers appear to be in a good headspace right now in training camp, which is a bit of a surprise given the aggressiveness of Harden's comments during the summer. While he still may want to be traded from Philadelphia, Harden is fulfilling his obligation to the team and it does appear as if he is preparing for the start of the 2023-24 season with them.

Even though he requested a trade from the 76ers, Harden is still a member of their team at training camp and as of right now, he has not attempted to sabotage their preseason in anyway.