Joel Embiid (left hip soreness) is listed as questionable for the Sixers' first home game of the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll to start the 2023-24 season and are looking to make it nine straight wins as they host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. However, there is a chance that Joel Embiid will sit out tonight’s game at Wells Fargo Center.

Prior to gameday, Embiid was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. The big fella has yet to miss a game so far this season and was out on the floor at the Sixers' practice yesterday afternoon, so the injury is not believed to be worrisome.

Mid-range shooting work for Joel Embiid following Sixers practice pic.twitter.com/HSHuOrSSuf — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 13, 2023

The Sixers are about to play a back-to-back after already playing the super-up-tempo Pacers on Sunday. After facing Indiana again in their first home game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, they'll host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It's a tough schedule crunch for the Sixers and it could result in Embiid sitting out at least one game.

The only other time Embiid was on the injury report to start the season was when the Sixers were playing the second game of a back-to-back. After traveling to face the Toronto Raptors in their second game of the season, Embiid was listed as questionable for the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Philly's home opener. Embiid ended up playing.

While Embiid's official status for tonight’s game is yet to be determined, the Sixers will be without Nicolas Batum due to personal reasons and Kelly Oubre Jr. due to a fractured rib that he sustained after getting struck by a car. The Pacers have no injuries listed.